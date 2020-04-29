Local Main Oman 

Circular on Omanisation policy in government firms

Muscat: The Ministry of Finance has issued Circular No 14 for the year 2020 on the application of Omanisation policy and replacement of expatriates by qualified Omani citizens in government companies.

The circular comes within the context of the government’s attention to upgrading the skills of Omani citizens to enable them to contribute efficiently to the comprehensive march of domestic development, said a statement issued by the Finance Ministry on Wednesday.

The statement explained that recent reports issued by the State’s Financial and Administrative Audit Institution indicate the presence of a number of expatriates who occupy leadership and supervisory jobs in government firms.

The Ministry of Finance said that government companies are considered an attractive environment that can accommodate qualified Omani job seekers, said the statement, noting that the companies have good potentials to execute the government’s Omanisation policy.

The circular demanded speedy and scheduled replacement of expatriates by Omanis provided that the executive order be included in 2021 budget estimates by July 2020. –ONA

