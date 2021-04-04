Churches, temples closed as preventive measure

Churches and temples in the Sultanate have been closed for worshippers following a decision issued by the Supreme Committee tackling the spread of coronavirus infection.

In a message to the custodians of the churches and temples on Saturday, the Ministery of Awqaf and Religious Affairs asked them to close these places of worship indefinitely.

In different statements, both temple and Christian managements said that they have closed the gates to stop worshippers from entering the compounds.

“Pursuant to the new directives communicated to us from the Supreme Committee, to refrain from holding any public gatherings in line with national efforts to combat Covid-19. We the Catholic Churches, shall comply with the directives of the Government of Oman. The Church will remain closed beginning from April 3, 2021 till further notice,” said a statement posted on its website by St Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Ruwi.

Easter, a festival celebrated by Christians to mark the resurrection of Christ from death passed off without any community prayers on Sunday.

According to a notification by Hindu Temple Committee, temples in Ruwi and Muscat have been closed with effect from April till further notice.

“We are advised by the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs to suspend the events and activities in both the Temples from April 3, 2021 until further notice, to preserve the safety of those in charge and the visitors. Further please note that the gates of both the Temples will be closed,” it said.