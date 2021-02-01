Chip sales rose 6.5 per cent in 2020 after year-end rush

NEW YORK: Global semiconductor sales rose 6.5 per cent overall in 2020, as a recovery during the last three months of the year helped offset a sharp dropoff in March and April, when pandemic stay-home orders rolled out around the world.

Global sales were $439 billion in 2020, according to data from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), a trade group that represents most US chipmakers along with many international firms.

The group said sales from US chipmakers were about $208 billion, or about 47 per cent of the total.

Falan Yinug, SIA’s director of industry statistics and economic policy, said much of the rise in US purchasing was driven by high-end memory chips used in applications.

Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft and Google all saw dramatic rises in the use of cloud computing over the course of 2020 as businesses adapted to working from home.

