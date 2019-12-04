Chinese diplomat visits South Korea to re-set ties

SEOUL: South Korea said it would seek China’s help to denuclearise the Korean peninsula as one of Beijing’s most senior diplomats arrived in Seoul on Wednesday to repair ties that soured over the deployment of US anti-missile systems in 2017.

Making his first visit to the South Korean capital in more than four years China’s State Councillor Wang Yi, who also serves as foreign minister, met South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and was set to meet with President Moon Jae-in on Thursday.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that the agenda for meetings was likely to include plans for a trilateral summit with Japan to be held in China later in December, a possible visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as the stalled denuclearisation talks with North Korea.

Calling the two countries “close neighbours, friends, and partners”, China’s Wang said they should work together to keep “regional peace and stability”, according to the Yonhap report.

Kang said she looked forward to exchanging ideas to promote economic, environmental and cultural cooperation, as well as “ways to work together to establish denuclearisation and peace on the Korean peninsula.” South Korea sees China as instrumental in reviving stalled denuclearisation talks between the United States and North Korea, a longtime ally of Beijing. — Reuters

