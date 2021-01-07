China-owned Volvo Cars sees strong recovery

China-owned Volvo Cars said the company sold more than 660,000 cars in 2020 following a strong recovery in the second half of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic. Preliminary figures said Volvo Cars sold 661,713 cars in 2020, down about 6 per cent compared to 2019. In the January-to-June period, sales dropped by a fifth, but recovered in the second half, the carmaker said on Thursday. In China, the world’s largest car market, it sold over 166,000 cars, up by 7.5 per cent in 2019. In the United States, Volvo’s second-largest market, 2020 sales increased by almost 2 per cent year-on-year to about 110,000 cars. — dpa

Related