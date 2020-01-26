World 

China developing coronavirus vaccine: Reports

Beijing: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in China has started developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), according to Chinese media reports quoting officials.

The CDC has isolated the virus and is currently identifying seed strain, said Xu Wenbo, head of the National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention under the CDC, adding that they are also screening drugs targeting pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

 

