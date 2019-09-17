Main Sports 

Child honoured for cleaning stadium seats after match

Muscat: Sayyid Khalid al Busaidi, Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee, has honoured a boy for clearing the litter from Al-Rustaq Sports Complex following a match between Sur and Dhofar.

The video showing the boy in action went viral after it posted on the twitter account of the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (South Batinah).

“I was delighted to meet the child, Muzayd Al Mazidi, whose authentic intuition was the talk of the town during the past few days after a video went viral. Thank you more for your adherence to the culture of hygiene and instructions of the religion and his parents.”

