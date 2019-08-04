Cherish your Eid Al Adha memories

InterContinental Muscat is marking the celebration of Eid Al Adha with an ultimate family getaway offers and events. From stays to fun kids activities and sumptuous dining options, travelling families will have one more reason to have a good time this week-long holiday at InterContinental Muscat.

The Ultimate Family Eid Getaway season package is perfect for a week of rest and relaxation, great dining options and use of our Palm Beach Club facilities including leisure pools and access to the beach. For families, our youngest guests will enjoy the exclusive Planet Trekkers by InterContinental® programme, offering a multitude of activities from movie night, water activities at the pool, treasure hunt, and cooking classes with Executive Chef Emmanuel Pauliat. Each kid enrolled in the Planet Trekkers by InterContinental® will receive a welcome pack and a Planet Trekkers by InterContinental® passport that will serve as their pass in the Planet Trekkers by InterContinental® activities.

The overnight stay starts at OMR 79++ and includes a stay for 2 adults and 2 children. The offer also includes half board dining option of breakfast and lunch or dinner at Musandam Café & Terrace for two people. Children under age of six eat for free and supplementary options are also available. Offer is valid from August 8 to August 17, 2019.

About Planet Trekkers by InterContinental®

Discovering the world together is as much about the journey as the destination. With that in mind, we’ve developed a programme of tailored services, dining and activities, specifically for families. The Planet Trekkers Programme allows families to explore the world together and cultivate a deeper understanding of the world around them. It aims to support children’s growth, curiosity and creativity, by providing them with fun opportunities to learn and experience new things.

For inquiries, call 2468 0680 or email rooms.icm@ihg.com.