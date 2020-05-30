Checkpoints in Muscat Governorate to stay

Muscat: All the three major checkpoints in Muscat Governorate covering wilayat Muttrah and Hamariya, will stay as long as the measures against Covid-19 are on, according to the Royal Oman Police (ROP), as the country reported record number of cases on Friday and Saturday.

The three checkpoints cordoning off the wilayat from the rest of the city are ‑‑ one at the Darsait intersection, second at the entry point near the Oman House, and the third one at Hamriya round about ‑‑ controlling vehicular as well as people’s movement in and around the areas.

“The Wilayat of Muttrah is under health isolation and the checkpoints which are in place since April 10, will be there till the Ministry of Health accomplishes its task of testing all citizens and residents in and around these areas,” a senior official from the ROP told the Observer.

The Sultanate reported the registration of 603 confirmed cases on Saturday and 811 cases on Friday taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 10,423 with 2,396 and 42 deaths.

There were queries from the general public about the continuity of these checkpoints as the Supreme Committee declared its decision to lift lockdown on the governorate.

“I feel only checkpoints can control people’s movement in and out of the affected areas and without the scrutiny at the entry points, things would take a bad shape,” said Gurbinder Singh, a resident of Muttrah.

People are still needed to show their ID cards, letter from their company, and their tenancy contract (if they are asked to produce them) at the checkpoints.

“I commute from Wadi Kabir to Qurum on a daily basis and I have to cross the major checkpoint of Darsait intersection where I’m supposed to show the letter form my office and my ID as well as tenancy contract that I’m a resident of Wadi Kabir,” Dilna Sujith, a private sector employee told the Observer.