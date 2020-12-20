Chartered flights boost Oman Airports to minimize economic losses: CEO

Muscat: Oman Airports presented the achievements of its staff members at the fifth consecutive annual CEO meeting on Sunday.

Oman Airport’s CEO, Shaikh Aimen al Hosni, conducted a visual presentation that encompassed all the achievements made despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the closure of all international airports and the disruption of air traffic.

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 allowed Oman Airports minimize eminent economic losses, and to safely orchestrate unlisted private flights with the assistance of national and international transporters, and the aid of some of the embassies of neighboring countries.

The CEO of Oman Airports said that the complete return to operations was proving itself to be particularly challenging. “With the solidarity of all relevant parties and their assistance, the perseverance of national cadres in dealing with any new developments, and the professionalism of the company’s employees, Muscat airport, Salalah Airport, Duqm Airport, and the fuel field airports all managed to gradually return to operations much quicker than anticipated.”

The CEO said that although internationally, the aviation sector was met with countless challenges after the Pandemic, the company still managed to become the first airport in the Middle East to acquire the health certification that the ACI (Airports Council International) recently adopted to recognize exceptionally thorough, professional and high-standard health and safety measures, procedures and policies.

The CEO briefly outlined how Oman Airports managed to meet the objectives it set out for in its previous strategies for Vision 2020.

He said that in 2019, Muscat airport managed to rank seventh internationally in the 15-25 million passengers’ category in the service-quality assessment programme designed by the ACI, and Salalah Airport managed to rank fourth internationally in the 2 million passenger category.

The ACI’s ranking system followed a very rigorous set of criteria, making the achievement of such rankings a tremendous feat on a global scale.

Al Hosni said that while these rankings are worth celebrating, they will only serve to motivate Oman Airports to direct its future operations towards reaching greater heights of excellence and exceeding, by a large margin, previously set expectations.

The CEO concluded the presentation by setting the outlines for the new five-year strategy that will be adopted by the company to meet the objectives of Vision 2040, which is setting out to be a fundamental cornerstone in the Sultanate’s upcoming developmental direction.