Charcoal painting workshops till Jan 23

MUSCAT, Jan 17 – Photography and charcoal paintings of renowned Greek artist Nikos Zarras opened recently in Muscat will be open till Saturday. The solo art exhibition titled ‘Colors of Oman’ opened under the auspices of Baida al Zadzali at the Art and Soul Gallery and Academy at the Waterfront. The exhibition displays photography and charcoal paintings, as Nikos is also doing a live charcoal painting during the exhibition period. The gallery is also conducting charcoal workshops by Nikos for adults and kids. The workshops will continue till January 23.

