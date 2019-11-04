Charcoal drawings boost efforts to conserve wildlife

MUSCAT, NOV 4 – The Ministry of Heritage and Culture inaugurated the exhibition “Wild Oman” under the auspices of HH Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor for International Cooperation of Sultan Qaboos University. The exhibition highlights the charcoal drawings of wild life of Oman by Violet Astor. The proceeds of the exhibition will be donated to support the work of the Environment Society of Oman, the research on two of the endangered birds in Oman which are listed on the IUCN Red List. It also supports the efforts of the Museum of Natural History, which aims to preserve the history and natural heritage of Oman, and to spread awareness and knowledge of vital environmental issues.

The Wild Oman features some endangered animals including the Arabian oryx, the Arabian leopard, the Nubian caribou, the Arabian Tahr, the Hawksbill turtle, the golden eagle, among others. On the opening day, Violet Astor delivered a lecture to school students on how to contribute to the conservation of the Sultanate’s natural and environmental heritage.

“I am delighted to cooperate with the Ministry of Heritage and Culture and the Oman Environment Society in their ongoing efforts to educate the community on the importance of preserving natural resources from extinction. Through my art exhibitions, I look forward to making a significant difference to inspire environmental activists, the new generation, and artists to protect the environment and protect its resources in the best possible way, and to achieve environmental sustainability in the Sultanate,” Violet said.

Tania al Said, head of the Oman Environment Society, said, “We thank the Ministry of Heritage and Culture and the international artist Violet Astor for joining us in preserving the wildlife in the Sultanate, especially birds of prey. Till date, 54 species of these birds have been registered in the Sultanate, both migratory and resident. Through this initiative, we seek to support global efforts to protect this distinctive species by conducting research and studies to conserve it.” The exhibition, being held at Sayyid Faisal bin Ali Museum, located next to the Museum of Natural History, will continue until November 7.