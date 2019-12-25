Chances of heavy rains in three governorates

Muscat: There are chances of isolated heavy rains in the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea, especially in South Shariqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar governorates, from Friday to Sunday.

“Mainly clear skies over the most of the Sultanate with chances of clouds advection and rain over Dhofar, Al Wusta and south AL Sharqiya governorates. Sea state will be moderate along with coastal areas of Arabian Sea with maximum wave height of 2 m and 1.25 m along rest of the coasts.”