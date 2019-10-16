Champion Ahmad heads to Las Vegas for Blancpain award ceremony

MUSCAT: Newly crowned Blancpain Endurance Cup Pro-Am Champion Ahmad al Harthy travels to the United States of America this week in readiness for this coming Sunday’s annual SRO Motorsports Group Awards ceremony, where the Omani racing star will be presented with his 2019 title crown.

After a truly spectacular season where the Omani racer achieved a perfect run of five Pro-Am podium finishes from the five races contested, including a maiden victory in the blue riband Total 24 Hours of Spa, Al Harthy and Oman Racing concluded the campaign as dominant champions.

Of course, the title success in the world’s biggest and most competitive GT3 championship this year is the second achieved by the Omani sportsman and his team — the first having come in 2017 when Al Harthy made history as the first driver of Arab origin to claim a Blancpain crown.

This year’s grand end-of-season awards ceremony will take place this Sunday, October 20, at Bellagio Las Vegas in the world-famous Nevada city where guests will enjoy a welcome reception before the glamorous awards ceremony and dinner.

Looking forward to the ceremony, Al Harthy commented, “We’re all still on cloud nine to be honest from winning our second Pro-Am title in Blancpain, this season was incredible from start to finish with so many highlights for the Oman Racing team to enjoy. Winning at Spa was, of course, a massive achievement and an absolute dream come true.

“When we won the Pro-Am championship for the first time in 2017 it was a huge moment, but to come back to Pro-Am this year and win again — on the podium at every round — was spectacular and a measure of the incredible hard work everyone has put into this. I’m really looking forward to travelling out to Las Vegas this week to receive our trophies, it’s going to be an amazing occasion.”

Piloting the National Bank of Oman, Ministry of Sports Affairs, Omantel and Barr Al Jissah liveried No 97 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 this year, prepared by British squad TF Sport on behalf of Oman Racing, Al Harthy was partnered to title victory by regular season team-mates Charlie Eastwood and Salih Yoluc. At the Spa 24 Hours, the trio were joined by Aston Martin ‘works’ driver Niki Thiim.

