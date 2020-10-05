Celebrating old age and what we can do to support the elderly

Can a smile, a pat on the back or a casual touch make a difference in anyone’s life? Can holding someone’s hands tight, being present for someone at times he or she is badly in need of, do wonders?

This is especially true in the cases and lives of the elders.

While growing old can pose many challenges especially in terms of strength and health, it’s usually the interaction, care and loving touch that help them have happier days in an otherwise shrinking old age.

The Sultanate of Oman observed the ‘UN International Day for the Elderly’ on October 1 — a day that commemorates the presence of elder people in our lives. The theme for 2019 was “The Journey to Age Equality”.

“The UN International Day of Older Persons is an opportunity to highlight the important contributions that older people make to society and raise awareness of the opportunities and challenges of ageing in today’s world,” said Safia Mohammed al Omairey, Director of Elderly Affairs Department at the Ministry of Social Development.

Oman has 145,450 elderly people comprising of 75,265 females and 70,194 males. Their population is expected to grow at a rate of 9 per cent by 2040, thanks to advanced medical care and better living standards.

Life for the elderly can be relaxing and empowering for some, but empty, scary and isolating for many, according to geriatric experts. Al Masna ‘Health Center, as part of the International Day of the Elderly, honoured many elderly persons by distributing a set of gifts and offering a venue to talk to people from different walks of life.

It also created awareness of the special health needs of the elderly and their contributions to their society, drawing attention to this age group that contributed to the development of society and its ability to continue its contribution, while focusing on preventive and curative care for the elderly, especially in light of the present pandemic.

“The International Day of Older Persons this year 2020 coincides with the celebration of the World Day for Patient Safety under the slogan “The safety of health workers is a priority for patient safety”. The continuation of communication with elderly patients in the community was made by using Telemedicine, and caregivers were trained on how to care for the elderly at home, especially caring for handicapped patients and those with clinical wounds”, Fatima al Balushi from the Elderly Care and Community Health Clinic said.

The needs of the elders vary from the need for proper communication to healthy relationships and the presence of family. Their requirements include healthcare, food and nutrition, physical activity, community and social events, financial security, independence so that they don’t feel like a burden to their family, retain their self-esteem, and some comfort, respect, dignity and compassion.

“In the present materialistic era, where career, fame, money and materials are more important than people and relationships, many do not have time for their parents and elders,” said Dr Rajyashree Narayanankutty, Specialist Surgeon.

She feels that the way we use things, we use them when we need their presence and services and ignore them when they are old or obsolete.

“It is only the humans who do this, in all God’s creation. The best classroom in the world is at the feet of an elderly person.”

Oman has a dedicated department under the Ministry, a home to offer elders the company that they need, and more than anything else, programmes and projects to support them.

The Social Welfare Home in Rustaq, the home to take care of the elderly, has 45 residents with 10 women and 35 men. Built by Suhail Bahwan Charitable Foundation in 2015, this home provides care for elderly people who are without any relatives.

However, many challenges are facing elderly care, according to Safia.

Main challenges are among the social change like migration from the countryside to the cities where the elderly remain in rural areas; the lack of an adequate law to protect the elderly so far and the lack of institutional daycare centres to care for and entertain the elderly.