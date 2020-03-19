CBSE Exams postponed till March 31

Muscat: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India on Wednesday postponed the ongoing class 10 and 12 examinations till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Indian Schools in Oman told the Observer that the decision is from India.

“All ongoing CBSE examinations in India and abroad postponed till March 31 and will be rescheduled thereafter… after an assessment of the situation,” said CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi. “All ongoing evaluation work will be suspended during the period.”

The CBSE’s announcement came after a directive from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) directed boards and all educational institutions in the country to postpone exams till March 31 in view of the outbreak.

The ministry has asked for the postponement of all exams, including IIT JEE. The National Institute of Open Studies (NIOS) has also postponed all exam activities.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), scheduled for next month, has been postponed as they would clash with the rescheduled boards.

“JEE mains examination should be rescheduled and a new date will be announced on March 31 after re-assessment of the situation since the examination may require travel by examinees to different towns and the dates may clash with the rescheduled CBSE and other board exams,” said the ministry.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said he has directed the CBSE and NIOS to postpone their exams keeping in view the health concerns of students.