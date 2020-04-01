CBSE drops classes 10 and 12 exams for overseas students

Muscat: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to drop the Class 12 (Plus Two) examination, which was actually scheduled to be held on March 31, in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a circular sent to the representative schools and diplomatic missions abroad, it said that under the present circumstances, the Board will not be in a position to hold differential set of exams for overseas students who are in countries, some of which are in total lockdown.

“Also, in the present situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes. Therefore, the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India.”

The system of marking/assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the Board shortly and intimated to these schools shortly.

There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries across the continents and exams are conducted simultaneously.

“It is a greatly thought-about move that alleviates the concerns of the parents as well as the students who were so perplexed as the Sociology exam was to be held on March 31,” a source at the Indian School Board of Directors (BOD) that has nearly 47,000 students in their registry, told the Observer.

The CBSE Board, as a precautionary measure, had postponed all the board examinations that were to be held between March 19 and 31 and was duly communicated to all the schools, said a press release issued by the Board.

Underlining the comments of the Board, Renee Johnson, parent of Andrew Johnson, a class 12 student of ISM (Indian School Muscat) said he heaved a sigh of relief over the uncertainty caused by the present coronavirus pandemic.

“This decision (of dropping the pending Board exam) is soothing news for hundreds of parents like me in the Sultanate as we were tensed over the conducting of the exam amid Covid-19 fears,” Johnson added.