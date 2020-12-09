CBSE board exams in Feb-March

Muscat: The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams for 2021 will be held in February-March with no plans to reschedule, an official said.

The CBSE official made the statement a few days after the CBSE announced that the board exams for 2021 will be conducted offline.

He said that it is likely that students will get more gap days between their exams than 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the loss of classes due to the lockdown.

The decision is binding on students of Indian schools in Oman.

About 50 percent of questions in class 12 English sample question papers were multiple-choice questions.

Students are advised to go through the sample papers released by the board to get an idea about the difficulty level and marking pattern for the subject.