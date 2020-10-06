CBO warns against use of cryptocurrencies

Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) reiterated warning to citizens and residents against the use of cryptocurrencies such as Dagcoin, and the like.

CBO has affirmed that dealing in cryptocurrencies involves a high financial risk due to their fluctuating value as well as their vulnerability to cryptojacking and internet fraud.

CBO confirmed that it has not granted authorisation to any entity for dealing in cryptocurrencies or any similar products which are neither guaranteed by the CBO nor protected by the Banking Law No 114/2000 as a Central Bank money.

Hence, those who deal in cryptocurrencies will be doing so at their own risk and responsibility. — ONA