Main 

CBO warns against use of cryptocurrencies

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) reiterated warning to citizens and residents against the use of cryptocurrencies such as Dagcoin, and the like.

CBO has affirmed that dealing in cryptocurrencies involves a high financial risk due to their fluctuating value as well as their vulnerability to cryptojacking and internet fraud.

CBO confirmed that it has not granted authorisation to any entity for dealing in cryptocurrencies or any similar products which are neither guaranteed by the CBO nor protected by the Banking Law No 114/2000 as a Central Bank money.

Hence, those who deal in cryptocurrencies will be doing so at their own risk and responsibility. — ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8154 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Emergency medicine expo held in Nizwa

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on Emergency medicine expo held in Nizwa

Arab foreign ministers meeting put off

Oman Observer Comments Off on Arab foreign ministers meeting put off

State Council members impressed by National Museum of Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on State Council members impressed by National Museum of Oman