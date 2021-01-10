Local Main 

CBO issues new banknote denominations

Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has issued new banknote denominations; 20 Rials,10 Rials, 5 Rials, 1 Rial, ½ Rial, and 100 Baisa for circulation in the market.

This issuance is a completion of the sixth issue of the Omani banknotes (1441 H-2020G) which began by circulating the 50 Rials banknote as of July last year.

Notably, the new banknotes will be legal tender and circulate side by side with other banknotes currently in circulation starting from January 11, 2021.

The CBO is currently working, in coordination with banks operating in the Sultanate, to make ATM, CDM, vending and all other withdrawal and deposit machines compatible with the new banknotes. –ONA

 

