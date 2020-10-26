Caught by deluges and droughts, cities look to become smarter

India’s southern city of Hyderabad is known as a high-tech hub — but its infrastructure is looking increasingly dated in an era of strengthening climate change impacts.

The city — home to offices of Microsoft and Google — this month saw its heaviest rainfall in a century, which left 70 dead and 5.7 billion rupees ($77 million) in damage to roads and drains, officials said.

In many cities in India, which find themselves increasingly caught between worsening droughts and deluges, urban planners have rarely considered growing climate risks when designing projects.

That lack of preparation — a global problem — is expected to be hugely costly, with about $90 trillion likely to be spent worldwide building and updating infrastructure by 2030, according to the Global Commission on the Economy and Climate.

But India — hit by worsening disaster-related losses — hopes to begin correcting that with a project launched last month to train cities to become climate smart.

“Cities are experiencing huge variability in climate… one year there is flood, another year water scarcity,” said Umamaheshwaran Rajasekar, who heads the Climate Centre for Cities at India’s National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA). The institute is helping India’s housing and urban affairs ministry to implement the project, with Rajasekar at the helm.

“It is not about looking at the past but looking at the future… how we can enable future development through informed action,” he said by phone.

The effort is part of an ambitious broader plan to modernise cities with everything from high-speed Internet to better transport systems. Under it, 139 cities will be trained to integrate climate risk in the planning stage of projects.

The “Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework” will tackle the “increasing frequency of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, water scarcity and drought-like conditions”, according to the government.

Cities will incorporate climate considerations in their management of water, waste and mobility, and in projects designed to make cities walkable and air breathable. Virtual trainings have already begun with city planners and municipal authorities, officials said.

Several Indian cities have over the past few years worked on achieving ambitious UN-led global goals to make cities sustainable and protect the planet but on a “case by case basis”, said NIUA’s Rajasekar.

“These actions were happening in parts but we want to make climate part of their ongoing activity,” Rajasekar said. “Cities should be informed of future climatic and demographic changes.”

Threats to India’s cities are growing amid worsening climate risks. Last year the country experienced a longer-than-usual summer, the biggest monsoon rains in 25 years, a record number of cyclones and unusual cold waves.

In August this year, a new bridge in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh — still awaiting its official inauguration — was washed away as the river flowing under it swelled after heavy rains, local media reported. Heavy rainfall has hit operations and shut down the largest and busiest airport in coastal Kerala state’s Kochi for several days in 2018 and 2019.

This month, machinery deployed at a planned new airport site in suburban Mumbai was submerged in floodwater amid heavy rainfall and water pouring in from a river diverted to make way for the airport, officials said.

Delhi and its satellite town Gurugram also were waterlogged once again this year as heavy rainfall lashed the capital. India has ranked among the top 10 countries globally in disaster deaths with a toll of 98,000 lives lost between 1996 and 2015, according to the UN disaster risk agency. — Reuters

Roli Srivastava