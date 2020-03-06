Cathay Pacific to close Vancouver cabin crew base

SYDNEY: Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Friday it was closing its Vancouver cabin crew base, laying off 147 crew members, as part of an ongoing business review.

The job cuts are the first announced by the airline since it cut 40 per cent of its global capacity as a result of lower demand due to the coronavirus and asked all 27,000 of its staff to take three weeks of unpaid leave.

“As part of our ongoing business review, we have made the decision to close down our Vancouver cabin crew base,” Cathay said in a statement. “We are communicating with the union.”

Cathay had closed its Toronto cabin crew base last year affecting 120 roles before the virus hit, as part of its broader transformation plan designed to help it return to profitability.— Reuters

