Cat falls into well, rescued: PACDA

Oman Observer

Muscat: A cat that fell into a well in a private farm in the Village of Saima in the Wilayat of Izki, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate was rescued by a rescue team of Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA) on Tuesday.

 

