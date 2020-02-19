Card payment for parking activated at Muscat Airport

MUSCAT: Visitors to the Muscat International Airport are now able to pay parking fees using their debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

Facilitated by Bank Muscat’s agreement with Oman Airport Management Company in 2019, the new convenient electronic payment option for airport visitors allows payments to be made conveniently through debit, prepaid and credit cards at the parking meters without the need to use exact change. The initiative complements government efforts in making e-payment as the preferred mode of payment in Oman and allows usage of all bank cards for payment of parking fees at the airport.

Amjad al Lawati, AGM – cards, and eBanking, said, “In line with its leadership position and customer-centric strategy, Bank Muscat is delighted to provide this value-added service to visitors to the airport. Vehicle parking at the airport is now more convenient as cards issued by all banks are accepted for payments at the parking meters. Bank Muscat is proud to facilitate electronic payments as a business model, which enhances both convenience and security for customers.”

Reflecting on a maturing payment industry in Oman, the bank supports leading organizations to develop customized solutions to support their business and service. The bank is currently working on multiple projects to provide custom-built payment solutions, a statement said.