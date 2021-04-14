Campaign for second dose of vaccine begins in Muscat

The Directorate-General of Health Services (DGHS) in Muscat Governorate opened vaccination centres for those in the target groups to take their second dose.

Vaccines will be available during the weekdays, between 9 am and 2 pm, in the wilayats of Amerat, Muscat, Muttrah, Seeb, Qurayat and Bausher.

The specified sites witnessed a good turnout from the targeted citizens and residents to take the second dose as they were contacting them and setting the date in advance, as the targeted people arrived in a smooth manner, and the members of Scouts and Guides assisted in receiving and organising the entry of people.”

It may be noted that some centres like Bausher had witnessed long queues of people who wanted to take vaccines on Tuesday. Around 173,789 people have taken vaccines in the country till date.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has reported 1,269 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 175,633. Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,807.

One hundred and five (105) people were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 778, including 264 in intensive care units (ICUs). The total recovery cases reached 155,645, which is 89 per cent of the total cases reported. The WHO has warned that even this Ramadhan the situation continues to deteriorate, with more people still being infected and dying of Covid-19, and several countries reporting an increase in cases and deaths. “The pandemic is still a real and present threat. This Ramadhan, it is more important than ever to remain vigilant and not to make compromises for the sake of our health, as well as the health of our communities and loved ones.”

It added, “As we saw at the end of last year, social events marking the holiday season led to a sharp increase in the number of infected people over the following weeks. This Ramadhan, we must not let our short-term desire to spend time with others put more people at risk. Let us all pledge to keep a safe distance so that we can celebrate the many happy occasions to come, and Ramadhan together next year. This responsibility falls on governments and individuals equally.”

At the same time, it advises that healthy people should be able to fast this year as they have done in previous years, as there is no evidence that fasting increases the risk of infection.

Individuals suffering from lingering Covid-19 symptoms post-infection may consider religious licenses to break their fasting in consultation with their doctors, as they would do with any other disease.