MUSCAT: The 3rd edition of ‘Children and Future Media’ seminar, which concluded on Thursday, stressed the need to promote the talent and creativity of children. It emphasised the importance of preparing and training existing cadres to present the media, especially electronic media, for children in a correct and informed manner.

The two-day seminar was held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre as part of the activities of the 25th Muscat International Book Fair. The seminar highlighted the importance of finding electronic channels, websites and applications for providing suitable content for all groups.

The seminar was organised by the Ministry of Information, in partnership with Unicef, the Children First Association and the Children Public Library.

The closing ceremony was held under the patronage of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, who stressed in a speech the importance of paying attention, care and follow-up to children.

He explained that the seminar presented many ideas meant for children through working papers or workshops, stressing the fact that children cannot be deprived of their right to knowledge, the importance of knowing their skills and helping them achieve what they need. He said that there is a competition in media excellence for children that involves skills in drafting news reports, photography or montage.

A dialogue session was also held, during which the outcome of the seminar was discussed in the presence of Her Highness Sayyida Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice-Chancellor for International Cooperation at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), Chairperson of Children First Association, and Lana Khalil, Representative of the Unicef Office in the Sultanate, and a number of students. The students presented their views on the seminar and how they benefited from the workshops held as part of the seminar. At the end of the seminar, Dr Abdulmunin bin Mansour al Hasani honoured the participants. — ONA