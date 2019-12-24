‘Calculate it Right’ workshop series continues

MUSCAT: National Finance, as part of its social investment programme, continues its ‘Calculate it Right’ Workshop in collaboration with Fund for Development of Youth Projects (Sharakah) across the country. With the steady rise of SMEs in the Sultanate, SMEs are expected to play a key role in the economy’s growth and National Finance recognises the importance of being not just a financial partner but also a knowledge partner for budding SMEs. The initiative aims to enable and equip enterprising entrepreneurs with the right knowledge to help shape their business’s success.

The fourth session of the “Calculate it Right” workshop series was held on December 23, 2019 at the Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. This is the second consecutive year that the workshops are being held at all the major cities of the country. The workshops, which is executed by Sharakah covers the basis of resources management and allocation. In addition to assisting business owners better understand financial requirements and how to calculate project cost, operational expenses, sales assumptions, and the cost of capital in order to properly understand the profitability.

As most SME owners are well-versed in their respective fields & specialisations, ‘Calculate it Right’ develops their business financial model to help them scale their project & operational figures and improve their understanding of business finances. The programme is open to new owners looking for guidance on how to begin and even experienced owners who are looking to improve their financial planning and strategy. The workshop also provides a great opportunity for networking among potential business owners and marketing opportunity.

The workshop was organised with the support of OCCI team in Nizwa. Around 40 business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs attended the workshop which was both engaging and educating. Four out of a total of 10 Calculate it Right workshops have been completed and the initiative will continue across different governorates of Oman.

