Cadillac Oman clinch top honours

MUSCAT, NOV 16 – Cadillac Oman team took the top honours in the week-long road safety campaign competitions organised by the Public Authority of Social Insurance (Pasi) in coordination with the Oman Automobile Association (OAA). Oman Ladies Car Club, an all-women contingent for the social campaign, won a creditable second place and 4×4 Heroes Club finished third in the competition which began on November 8. Mohsin bin Khamees al Balushi, Adviser at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, was the chief guest for the concluding award ceremony in the presence of Dr Faisal bin Abdullah al Farsi, General Manager of Pasi, and OAA Chairman Brigadier (Rtd) Salim bin Ali al Maskari, and other top officials from Pasi and OAA.

The chief guest presented the trophies and awards to the winners during the colourful final ceremony at the OAA Speed Arena. Five teams — Oman Ladies Car Club, 4×4 Heroes Club, Oman Jeep Heroes, Oman Cadillac Group and Chargers Oman — featured in the competition. The first-place team received a purse of RO 2,000, the second-place finishers got RO 1,500 and the team in third spot earned RO 1,000. The three-member judging panel — Saif al Adawi, Shaima al Lawati and Nasser al Raisi — decided the final winners after examining various campaign initiatives by the team members.

GOOD RESPONSE

Winners Cadillac Oman team had campaigned with two themes, safety of children in vehicles and proper maintenance of cars. Cadillac captain Abdul Munim al Kharousi said they had a successful campaign. “It was bigger than winning the trophy. We could reach out to many people during the campaign and spread our messages in the society. There was great response from the public. We would wish to continue with our campaign even as the competition has ended,” Al Kharousi said. Team members Adi al Farei and Salah al Farsi gave strong support to their captain in this regard.

EXCITING EFFORT

It was a moment of joy for women’s team captain Sanaa al Shukaili. “We are very happy to get recognised for our efforts to spread our themes focusing on the facilities for people with special needs and safe driving by women. Incidentally, it was our first trophy in a competition after the formation of the Ladies Car Club,” an ecstatic Sanaa said. Third-placed 4×4 Heroes Club, captained by Saed al Rukhaini, spread the message against leaving children behind in the vehicles. “We had extensive campaign in the schools and other public places in and outside Muscat,” Al Rukhaini said. Chargers Oman was led by Salim bin Abdullah al Ghafri and spread awareness for using baby seats in the vehicles and against using phones while driving.

The campaign was conducted in Suhar, Ibri, Nizwa and two colleges in Muscat, Al Ghafri said. Oman Jeep Heroes, the fifth team led by Amjad al Fairous, focused on spreading awareness against the use of mobile phones while driving. Fairous said they conducted the campaign in Rustaq, Suhar and Al Khabourah. Abdullah bin Said al Mushaiki, Pasi leader for the initiative titled ‘A message to private sector’, said they are overwhelmed by the success of the competition. “The teams had put in great effort to spread the socially important messages. We are very happy to see the enthusiasm for the competition and the campaign. The success will surely encourage us to continue with such initiatives,” Abdullah said.