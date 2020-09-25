CAA guidelines for airlines operating in Oman

Muscat: Based on the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 to resume scheduled international flights from October 1, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued the following notifications to all airlines operating in the Sultanate.

The scheduled international flights will be resumed from October 1 between Oman and; GCC countries, Egypt, Sudan, Pakistan, Turkey India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, UK, Germany, France, The Netherlands, Philippines, Tanzania, and Ethiopia by the Omani national carriers and the national carriers of the mentioned countries taking into account the applicable procedures for operating of scheduled flights in these countries.

Due to the ongoing implementation of COVID-19 precautionary measures, and as an exception from the air transport rights between Oman and the mentioned countries, the operations will be limited to operating two weekly scheduled flights between the selected airports and Muscat International Airport or other airports in Oman permitted to operate scheduled flights.

The decision to allow two weekly scheduled flights is applicable to the air carriers designated by the countries in accordance with the bilateral air transport agreements.

Non-scheduled and repatriation flights between Oman and other countries will continue by the Omani national carriers and the national carriers of the concerned country according to the needs.

The CAA will regularly review the limited operation of the scheduled flights according to the situation and take into consideration the travel necessities.

Only Omani citizens and residents with valid residency permits are allowed to enter the Sultanate without the need for prior approval.

Non-Omani citizens travelling to Oman are required to have international health insurance covering the cost of treatment for Covid-19 for a period of at least one month, download (Tarassud+) application before arriving in Oman, and complete the registration on arrival.

All passengers arriving in Oman are subject to COVID PCR test as well as the following:

Arrivals to Oman for a period of up to 7 days are subject to a COVID-19 PCR test and are required to register in (Tarassud+) and pay the cost of services of RO25.