Buy only safety-compliant electrical goods: Ministry

MUSCAT, JAN 4 – The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has urged consumers to purchase and use only electrical appliances which comply with Oman-GCC standards and specifications. If consumers fail to heed this advice, they place their safety and well-being, as well as that of their family members, at risk of potential accidents, fires and property damage, said the ministry. Officials have also urged consumers to confirm that there is a Gulf Tracking Code (Gulf Conformity Code and QR Code) present on these electrical devices. Consumers are also advised to read the safety instructions and guidelines which come with the electrical product before they start using them. This is required to ensure the health and safety of users of these devices and prevent any harm.

According to the Public Authority of Civil Defence and Ambulance, there were a total of 3,669 fires in residential buildings over the past three years. It climbed from 1,100 incidences in 2016 to 1,234 cases in 2017, rising to 1,335 reports in 2018. These statistics show that some of the main causes of fires in homes and other such establishments are linked to faulty electrical installations, lack of adequate grounding of connections, unqualified people installing electrical devices, using poorly manufactured tools, poor maintenance and failure to use insulation.