Bus services in Muscat from today

Muscat: Mwasalat will begin city services in Muscat from Sunday as per the directives of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19.

In the first phase, bus services between cities resumed from September 27.

Services within Salalah will start on October 18, while operations in Suhar will be announced later.

The company will levy an additional 100 baiza to the ticket fares of city services and 500 baiza to the intercity services for sterilization and cleaning procedures.

The precautionary measures to be followed for the safety of employees and passengers are the sterilization of buses before the start of the trip and after its completion; measuring the temperature of passengers for trips between cities; no standing passengers on board, and providing hand sanitizers inside the buses.

Personal protection equipment (PPE) tools will be provided to all drivers.

The company that operates 14 routes in Muscat transported more than 9.2 million passengers nationwide in 2019.

Mwasalat buses are equipped with IVMS, free WiFi for passengers, AC bus stops, and routes are available on Google Maps.

The company earlier cited that there will be a significant reduction in the passenger capacity of buses, as well as trip frequencies and route performance when services

“In the capital region, for example, from a total of 14 routes operated in pre-pandemic times, this number will be reduced to 12, said the official, noting that the actual number and choice of routes will ultimately be based on the management’s decision,” a senior official told the Observer.

Vinod Nair

@vinot_nair