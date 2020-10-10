Bus, ferry timings rescheduled

Muscat, Oct 10 – The timings of bus services in the Muscat Governorate have been rescheduled following the Supreme Committee’s decision to

enforce a night lockdown from October 11.

The timings for intercity and Muscat city bus services have been rescheduled for all buses to reach their destination latest by 6 pm, details of which will be published in the official channels of the company.

The timings of the National Ferries will be also rescheduled so that all services are concluded at the destination the latest by 6 pm.

The Supreme Committee issued decisions prohibiting the movement and closing of all public places and shops between 8 pm and 5 am from October 11 until October 24.

Mwasalat resumed city services in Muscat on October 4 as per the directives of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The precautionary measures

to be followed for the safety of employees and passengers are the sterilisation of buses before the start of the trip and after its completion; measuring the temperature of passengers for trips between cities; no standing passengers on board, and providing hand sanitisers inside the buses.

