Buraimi vegetable market closed, Covid-19 cases reported

Vinod Nair

Al Buraimi Market for Vegetables and Fruits has been closed due to the presence of five positive cases of Covid 19 among some expatriate workers.

While the closure is as part of precaution measures implemented by the municipality, the sources said the presence of positive cases in the Buraimi market is due to the arrival of vegetables and fruits trucks from neighboring countries before Eid al-Fitr, in addition to the presence of some of the delivery representatives.

Buraimi that currently has 83 cases saw the number increased substantially over the past two weeks.

