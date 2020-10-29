Bundesliga ordered back behind closed doors

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government on Wednesday ordered Bundesliga football and professional sport in Germany back behind closed doors as part of a string of measures to curb record-high numbers of the coronavirus. The latest measures will come into effect from November 2 until the end of the month after Germany announced a record high Wednesday of 14,964 new cases in the last 24 hours. Since the 2020/21 Bundesliga season started in mid-September, Germany’s football clubs had been allowed to host small numbers of fans for home games, providing each local health authority granted permission. One noticeable exception is European champions Bayern Munich, who have had to play all their home games at the Allianz Arena behind closed doors since the pandemic first hit Europe in mid-March on advice of the local health authority.

