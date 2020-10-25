Building confidence in youth…

An utmost priority of the nation-building mission goes to sustaining nation’s comprehensive development covering all spheres of life and empowering its youth as its backbone. Every country carries out this mission in a different way as focus differs based on governments’ priorities and interests. That’s why the development speed scale undoubtedly varies from one nation to another.

Though, when shedding the light on the Sultanate’s experience in this regard, the case is completely different and unique. Oman’s nation-building mission is focused on building people as the most precious resource of the nation. Since the beginning of the Blessed Renaissance, started by late Sultan Qaboos, top significance in nation-building mission has been dedicated to the development of Omani people first. His Majesty believed in developing people as the cornerstone for building new Oman.

Nevertheless, directing the same significance to Omani people still continues with the reign of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. Reflecting on His Majesty’s belief in youth, they have always been empowered to be capable of pushing the wheel of national development ahead. Prior to coming to throne, His Majesty was heading the main committee of Oman Vision-2040, in which attention was dedicated to youth, to develop their abilities and involve them in the decision-making process.

Calling upon all Omani youth to contribute in developing the future vision of Oman, His Majesty stated, “I salute every young man and woman with ideas and who would like to be heard, and I invite them to put those ideas forward because when the future vision is discussed, it is the future of their children. We don’t differentiate between our youth at home and abroad”.

In view of that, more than one-third of the participants who have attended the planning and development phases for Oman Vision-2040 was youth, indicating the government’s keenness to include the next generation in planning the growth of the Sultanate and achieving its vision. As a key segment in the society, youth were given the biggest share in building the vision and sharing their concerns and future demands. They have been given the opportunity to contribute in the decision-making process while drawing the new vision.

Throughout the vision-making phases, youth have marked a commendable presence, starting with the preparation and diagnosis phase of the current status, identification of the key issues and ending up to the declaration of the initial document of Vision-2040. Furthermore, about 35-40 per cent out of 41,000 participants in all vision development phases were youth. The bright minds and aspirations of Omani youth are a source of continuing pride in the journey of Vision-2040. They are the energy of the present and leaders of the future.

Earlier, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, stressed on the value of youth in building the nation. In his second speech to the people of Oman, His Majesty addressed: “Youth are the wealth of a nation, its inexhaustible resource and the arms that build it. They are its present and future. We will always listen to them, and sense their needs, interests and aspirations which will definitely be accorded the attention that they deserve”.

This Royal confidence of His Majesty on Omani youth gets even stronger through the years as they have proven their capability to play a key role in shaping Oman’s future. Thousands of national, regional and international achievements have been marked by youth, making Oman proud of them. Worldwide records have witnessed the excellence of Omani youth in different fields, thanks to the government’s ongoing empowerment of youth.

