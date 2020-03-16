Budgets of all government units slashed by 5%

Muscat: The Ministry of Finance has said in a statement that budgets of government ministries and units for the current year will be reduced by five percent per unit/department.

“This is based on the Royal Decree issued on January 1, 2020, on ratifying the state’s budget for the fiscal year 2020, on the ministry’s statement to all government units in regard to the approval of the budget 2020, and on the government’s decision to cut the budget approved for the civil, security and military entities with five (5) percent,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Finance calls on ministries and units to strictly adhere to the revised budget and review all aspects of spending, especially in consumer/stationery items.

Government entities are requested to rationalize expenditures and activate revenues, the statement said.