Muscat: British forces arrived in the Governorate of Musandam to take part in the Omani-British Joint Exercise (Musandam Fort 1), which will be held from October 16 to 29.

The units of Royal Army of Oman (RAO) will join the British Marines for the exercise. These exercises aim to promote military cooperation between the two sides, as well as joint military, field and administrative training in different climates, terrains and environmental diversity.

— ONA

