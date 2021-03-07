British graffiti artist Banksy confirms new artwork as his

Mysterious graffiti artist Banksy has claimed a new piece of artwork on the side of a former prison site in Britain as his own.

In a video published on his Instagram site on Thursday, Banksy posted footage of him creating the artwork on the side of Reading prison under the cover of darkness.

The artwork shows a prisoner escaping down the side of a wall on a rope made of bedsheets tied to a typewriter.

The footage also features an episode of the Joy of Painting with late American painter, Bob Ross.

Throughout the video, Ross narrates how to create a painting while Banksy works on his own piece.

Bansky called the work “Create Escape.”

There has been a campaign for several years to turn the former jail -which is protected under British heritage rules – into an arts centre.

Last year a deal was negotiated by Britain’s Ministry of Justice to sell it to a property developer, prompting fears it would be turned into flats.

However, the deal fell through, according to local publication Berkshire Live.

The prison, formerly known as Reading Gaol, was first opened in 1844 and subsequently closed in 2014.

Over the years it had a number of famous inmates, including author Oscar Wilde.

Upon his release he wrote a poem called The Ballad of Reading Gaol.

Several stars over the years have backed a campaign to prevent the prison being sold for housing.

Actress Dame Judi Dench and actor and author Stephen Fry are some of the stars who have supported it, Berkshire Live reported. — dpa