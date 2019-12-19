British Airways loses height in UK customer survey

LONDON: British Airways has sunk in the view of UK customers over the last year, with the former flag carrier now ranked third bottom short-haul airline, two places above budget carrier Ryanair.

Since being named the best short-haul airline in 2015, British Airways has been on a downwards trajectory according to the survey by consumer group Which, and it dropped another two places this year.

In long-haul BA fared even worse, coming second to last and only beating American Airlines, in a category that was topped by Singapore Airlines.

On an overall customer score basis, Which said BA scored 55 per cent on short-haul, only 1 percentage point behind last year, and 55 per cent on long-haul, not far behind the 58 per cent it scored last year.

Ryanair’s score actually rose to 44 per cent from 40 per cent.

A spokeswoman for British Airways said the survey did not reflect its own findings.

“Our own data shows customer satisfaction scores have increased, and continue to increase,” she said.

Ryanair was the worst short-haul airline the consumers found, a repeat of its 2018 performance, while Ryanair’s rival budget carrier easyJet came mid-table. Jet2, another low-cost carrier, was one of the best performers in the short-haul category.— Reuters

