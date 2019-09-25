Business 

Britain to operate 70 flights to bring back people after Thomas Cook collapse

Oman Observer

LONDON: More than 70 flights were scheduled to operate on Wednesday, Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority said, to bring back 16,500 people after the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook.
The company, which ran hotels, resorts and airlines for 19 million people a year, had about 600,000 people abroad when it collapsed in the early hours of Monday.
The aviation regulator launched the largest peacetime repatriation on Monday to bring people back to Britain. — Reuters

You May Also Like

OIFC conducts Future Strategy Workshop

Oman Observer Comments Off on OIFC conducts Future Strategy Workshop

NAB drops default penalties for drought-hit farmers

Oman Observer Comments Off on NAB drops default penalties for drought-hit farmers

Malaysia mulls seeking return of Goldman Sachs’ 1MDB fees

Oman Observer Comments Off on Malaysia mulls seeking return of Goldman Sachs’ 1MDB fees