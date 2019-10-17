Britain, EU strike deal

BRUSSELS: Britain and the European Union reached a new divorce deal on Thursday that could allow Brexit on October 31, but faced immediate opposition among MPs in London — who can still block it.

The deal was sealed just hours before a summit of EU leaders that is expected to endorse the text, but it must pass the British parliament when it meets on Saturday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has staked his leadership on leaving the EU this month, said he had secured a “great new deal that takes back control”.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said it was a “fair and balanced agreement” — and both men urged MPs to support it to avoid any further delays.

If Johnson cannot get the deal through by Saturday, he will be forced by law to ask the EU to postpone Brexit, although Juncker said he agreed with Johnson that no postponement should be needed.

“We have a deal, and this deal means there is no need for any kind of prolongation,” Juncker said.

Johnson urged MPs “to come together to get Brexit done, to get this excellent deal over the line and to deliver Brexit without any more delay.” The deal is a personal victory for Johnson, a leader of the 2016 Brexit referendum who was told repeatedly by EU leaders that they would not give him a new deal.

But it could quickly turn to defeat if the House of Commons — which rejected a previous divorce text three times — again refuses to play ball.

The immediate reaction was hostile.

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which props up Johnson’s Conservatives, said it “will be unable to support these proposals”.

The main opposition Labour, Scottish National and Liberal Democrat parties also spoke out against it. — AFP

