Britain counts more than 120,000 Covid-19 fatalities

More than 120 000 people in Britain have died from or with Covid-19, official government figures released on Saturday show.

The figure represents those who tested positive for the virus in the four weeks before they died.

According to the – less regularly updated – number of people with Covid-19 on their death certificate, there were already almost 130,000 deaths by February 5. This makes Britain one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe by the pandemic.

The country is however continuing to make rapid progress with vaccinations: more than 17 million people have now received their first vaccine dose, which is almost one in three adults. DPA