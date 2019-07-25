Britain braces for possible record temperature of 39 degrees Celsius

London: Britain is forecast to record its highest ever temperature of 39 degrees Celsius later Thursday, according to the national weather forecaster, the Met Office.

Thursday will be “an exceptionally hot and humid day across the[south-east] region, with plenty of sunshine initially,” the forecaster said.

A temperature of 34 degrees Celsius was recorded at London’s KewGardens on Thursday morning, it said.

It said thundery showers could affect eastern and other areas in the afternoon when temperatures are expected to hover around the record-level in parts of southern England.

“Heatwave thresholds are expected to be met across large parts of the country with high temperatures persisting for three days or more,”the Met Office said.

It cited research suggesting that climate change means summer heatwaves in Britain “are likely to become more common, perhaps occurring as regularly as every other year.”

Britain’s all-time record of 38.5 degrees Celsius was set during the2003 heatwave, which was blamed for some 2,000 deaths. DPA

