Britain approves AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.

“The government has today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” the health ministry said.

 Hundreds of thousands of doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine are ready to be rolled out in Britain from Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said after the shot was approved by regulators.

“We’ll get going on this from Monday,” he told the BBC. “The number (of doses) that will be ready for next week is in the hundreds of thousands, and then the numbers increase.” Agencies

