Brilliant Japan beat Scotland to reach World Cup quarters

YOKOHAMA, Japan: Japan produced a scintillating display of attacking rugby then withheld a spirited Scottish fightback to triumph 28-21 on a memorable night in Yokohama and reach the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals for the first time on Sunday.

Wing Kenki Fukuoka led the way with two tries, while Kotaro Matsushima and Keita Inagaki also scored as the hosts held off a fierce second-half assault from a team they had lost against in all seven of their previous meetings.

When Japan beat South Africa four years ago – having won only one of their previous 24 World Cup matches – it was considered the greatest shock in rugby history. This time, having already beaten Ireland three weeks ago, it did not even feel like a real surprise.

They were faster, sharper, more inventive and, roared on by the vast majority of the delirious red-clad 72,000 crowd, absolutely relentless in everything they did as they became the first tier-two team to reach the last eight since Fiji in 2007.

Having won all four of their matches to top Pool A, they will face the Springboks again in the quarterfinals and the twice-champions will be taking absolutely nothing for granted.

The result also meant that Ireland, through as runners-up, will play New Zealand.

The match was given the go-ahead only on Sunday morning after an inspection of the damage caused by Typhoon Hagibis and proved a wonderfully uplifting occasion for the country after the death and destruction wrought by the storm.

Scotland were first on the board with a Finn Russell try after seven minutes but Japan hit back with a brilliantly-worked, high-tempo score that set the tone for the night.

Fukuoka tore down the left and as he was tackled to the floor, slung a one-armed pass into the arms of the supporting Matsushima to go over and detonate an explosion of noise.

If that was good, their next score was a contender for try of the tournament. Fukuoka and Matsushima again put on the afterburners and then a mesmerising series of off-loads and side-steps ended with Shota Horie presenting supporting prop Inagaki with an unmissable opportunity.

Japan were playing with a speed and intensity that the Scots just could not live with and got a third try at the end of the half when Tim Lafaele slipped through a deft grubber that bounced perfectly into the arms of the Fukuoka.

It was then bedlam two minutes into the second half when Fukuoka stripped Chris Harris and galloped clear for a fourth and bonus-point clinching try. — Reuters

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct 19

At Oita

England v Australia (0715 GMT)

At Tokyo

New Zealand (holders) v Ireland (1015 GMT)

Sunday, Oct 20

At Oita

Wales v France (0715 GMT)

At Tokyo

Japan v South Africa (1015 GMT)