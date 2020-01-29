Brexit sealed with final vote

BRUSSELS: Britain’s departure from the European Union was set in law on Wednesday as London returned a signed treaty and MEPs prepared to vote to ratify the divorce.

After half-of-century of sometimes awkward membership, the United Kingdom will leave the EU at midnight Brussels time on Friday.

The day began with Britain’s permanent representative — soon to be ambassador to the EU — Tim Barrow handing back the withdrawal agreement.

This had already been signed by Brussels’ top figures and had been sent to London for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to sign for the UK government.

“This step ensures that the UK has fulfilled its legal obligations regarding our exit from the EU,” his office said.

Then Nigel Farage, leader of Britain’s Brexit Party and for two decades a thorn in Brussels’ side in the European Parliament, addressed reporters.

“At 11:00 pm UK time on January 31 will leave the European Union and we pass the point of no return,” he declared at a triumphant news conference.

Farage said he had loved playing the “pantomime villain” in the Strasbourg assembly, feeding opposition to Europe at home with theatrical YouTube clips.

But he insisted on the seriousness of Brexit, comparing its significance to Henry VIII taking Britain out of the Catholic church in 1534.

“He took us out of the Church of Rome, and we are leaving the Treaty of Rome,” he said, referring to the EU’s 1957 founding document.

Later in the day, Farage’s colleagues in the European Parliament were to gather for a historic vote to incorporate the withdrawal agreement into European Union law.

This will be the last legislative act of the 73 remaining British MEPs, and will be followed by a ceremony of farewell. — Reuters

