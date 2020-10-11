Breast, thyroid cancers most common among women

Muscat: Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the Sultanate followed by thyroid cancer, and colorectal cancer, while among men it is colorectal cancer followed by prostate cancer and blood cancer.

According to the National Cancer Registry’s Cancer Incidence Report in Oman 2017, the number of recorded tumors cases in 2017 reached 2,101 cases including 1,892 (90.05 per cent) cases among Omanis, 188 (8.95 per cent) cases among residents, and 19 (0.9 per cent) cases of carcinoma in situ among Omanis.

The number of cancer cases among Omani males reached 887 (46.9 per cent) compared to 1,005 (53.1 per cent) cases among Omani females while 127 (6.7 per cent) cases were registered among Omani children at the age of 14 and under.

Cancer incidence among women in the Sultanate reached 114.2 cases per 100,000 while cases among males were 113.3 cases per 100,000 population, according to the World Population Standard that is used to reach a fair comparison on the magnitude of cancer issue compared to other countries of the world varying in population pyramid.

The Ministry of Health’s NCR provides a reliable and fundamental source of cancer treatment and control programs for decision makers. It was established in 1985 to offer a database in cancer surveillance as well as a tool in collecting, and disseminating reliable population-based statistics in the Sultanate. Since 1996, the ministry has been keen in publishing periodically cancer incidence rates reports.