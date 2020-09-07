Scheduled international flights from October 1: SC

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic held a meeting on Monday under the Chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

The meeting, held at the Interior Ministry, reviewed updates about pandemic and preventive measures to curb its spread, as well as ways of tackling its different impacts.

After studying the issue of international air traffic, the Supreme Committee decided to set October 1, 2020 as a date to start scheduled international flights in accordance with health data about specific destinations and in line with agreements with other aviation companies.

The committee also okayed the “general framework on education” prepared by the Ministry of Education to operate schools in the Sultanate during the forthcoming school year 2020/2021, despite the prevalence of Coronavirus pandemic. The education framework consists of executive procedures and schemes for the development of work mechanisms to ensure quality and comprehensiveness of education, as well as health precautions, for all students in the Sultanate, irrespective of the variation in styles.

The Committee will follow up the assessment of health data associated with the educational process in the Sultanate’s schools and take further decisions accordingly. –ONA

