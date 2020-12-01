Breaking News: Cinema halls, beaches, food courts to open
Muscat: Based on the approval of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, the government has announced the seventh package of activities that will be opened from December 1.
Wedding halls (no more than 50 people)
Cinema halls
Sports activities without an audience
Bowling centers
Resorts, parks, beaches
Food courts in malls (only 50% capacity)
Retail market at Central Vegetable Markets
Exhibitions and conferences
Health clubs
The second phase of beauty salons
Trial rooms in clothes stores
Kindergarten and nurseries
Play areas and amusement centers in malls
Camping material renting shops
Full parking
Children below 12 can enter malls
Tourist sites – museums, forts, castles
Rehabilitation centers
Tourist visas