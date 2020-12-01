Front Stories Local 

Breaking News: Cinema halls, beaches, food courts to open

Oman Observer

Muscat: Based on the approval of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, the government has announced the seventh package of activities that will be opened from December 1.

Wedding halls (no more than 50 people)

Cinema halls

Sports activities without an audience

Bowling centers

Resorts, parks, beaches

Food courts in malls (only 50% capacity)

Retail market at Central Vegetable Markets

Exhibitions and conferences

Health clubs

The second phase of beauty salons

Trial rooms in clothes stores

Kindergarten and nurseries

Play areas and amusement centers in malls

Camping material renting shops

Full parking

Children below 12 can enter malls

Tourist sites – museums, forts, castles

Rehabilitation centers

Tourist visas

