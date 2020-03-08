Brazil’s BRF to ramp up poultry exports to Oman

MUSCAT, MARCH 8 – Brazilian food giant BRF is set to boost poultry export exports to the Sultanate following a visit by an Omani food safety delegation to the company’s facilities. BRF, the world’s largest poultry exporting company, said it would be able to export up to 5,000 tonnes of food products per month to Oman, where it has a commercial presence since the 1980s. Its Sadia brand is one of the leading suppliers of protein in Oman, and the premier supplier of 30-day old chickens — domestically, it supplies 45-day chickens.

The Sultanate, it said has revised its food safety accreditation process. In the past, accreditation was given to entire countries. Now Oman gives accreditation to each plant individually. Fourteen plants were given accreditation and one of them is allowed to sell two types of product, BRF explained. The newly accredited plants are located in Chapecó (SC), Dois Vizinhos (SC), Carambeí (PR), Jataí (GO), Francisco Beltrão (PR), Uberlândia (MG), Serafina Corrêa (RS), Garibaldi (RS), Rio Verde (GO), Buriti Alegre (GO) e Nova Mutum (MT), Lajeado (RS), and Capinzal (SC). The Capinzal unit got cleared to sell chicken and processed items.

“BRF has been active in Oman for over 30 years now, and the export accreditation of our plants attests to the quality of our products, and it further enhances our foothold in key markets to our growth strategy,” says Fadi Felfeli, BRF executive for the Gulf and Turkey. According to Felfeli, adding new international markets is one of the company’s primary long-term strategies. BRF retains 12 per cent of the world’s poultry protein market.